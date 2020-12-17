Gamecocks offensive line coach headed to another SEC East program

A move that had been rumored for weeks is finally in motion. South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford is on the move elsewhere in the SEC East.

After four years in Columbia, he will be joining Kentucky’s staff to replace the late John Schlarman as the Wildcats’ O-line coach. Wolford is the first member of Will Muschamp’s last Gamecocks staff to find a new job.

USC is in the midst of a coaching transition from Muschamp to Shane Beamer. Defensive coaches Travaris Robinson and Kyle Krantz made veiled public indications they will not be returning, and now Wolford is the third publicly known coach who will be gone.

Wolford had a contract that ran through the 2021 season, so it remains to be seen how the money will work out. If South Carolina initiated his departure, it will owe him the difference between $700,000 and his new salary (or 75% of Schlarman’s salary).

He inherited a difficult offensive line situation when he was hired before the 2017 season. His group improved each of his first two seasons, with a 2018 unit that was the strongest of the Muschamp era. The 2019 unit was forced to play some young players at spots, which meant growing pains. His last line was solid through the middle, but inconsistent at tackle, in part because of new faces and the layoff during the coronavirus pandemic.

It did pave the way for Kevin Harris to lead the SEC in rushing through the regular season (1,138 yards, 15 touchdowns), something no Gamecocks back had ever accomplished.

Wolford came to Columbia after a stint with Chip Kelly and the San Francico 49ers. He’d been head coach at Youngstown State, line coach for a year under Steve Spurrier and also oversaw a group of road graders, who powered Illinois to the 2007 Rose Bowl with 256.8 rushing yards per game.

South Carolina’s assistants in limbo:

QB coach Mike Bobo: Owed up to $1.2 million if fired

RB coach Des Kitchings: Appears to still be a key part of USC recruiting operation

WR coach Joe Cox

TE coach Bobby Bentley

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker: Owed up to $525,000 next season if fired

Linebackers coach Rod Wilson

Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson: Owed up to $1.2 million if fired, has indicated on social media he will not return

Safeties coach Kyle Krantz: Has indicated on social media he will not return