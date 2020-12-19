Gamecocks running back recruit scores team’s first three TDs, powers squad to state

South Carolina running back Caleb McDowell gave his Lee County High School team the lead on Friday night. Then when Westlake rallied for the tie, the speedy back gave them the lead again.

And as the game wound down, the future Gamecock had scored more points than an 11-win team from Atlanta to power his team to state.

McDowell, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound back, scored his team’s first three touchdowns in a 35-14 state semifinal victory. The Trojans are going back to state for a third year in a row. Lee County will play Buford for the state championship on Dec. 29.

The previous two title teams were led on defense by current Gamecocks starter Jammie Robinson.

McDowell scored the game’s opening points at the start of the second quarter, and then caught a touchdown pass, but Westlake rallied to tie it 14-14.

McDowell broke the tie and the Trojans pulled away.

In a short period, McDowell impressed his new head coach, Shane Beamer.

“Just a heck of a play maker,” Beamer said. “Versatile, tough, dynamic with the ball in his hands. He can be a weapon out of the backfield as well, which we’re excited about. Got an edge to himself, certainly has some speed as well, and really pumped about him being a Gamecock and the instant impact he’s going to have on the field.”

During the regular season, McDowell had 105 carries, 800 yards, 10 catches, 140 more yards and 16 touchdowns.

Stockton’s season ends

Five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton could not join McDowell at state, as his Rabun County team fell 41-17 at Calloway.

Stockton ran for one touchdown and threw for another. He finished the year with 71 combined scores.

He had his team down only 14-10 with four minutes left in the half, but the Cavaliers scored before the break and pulled away.