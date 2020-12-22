USC Gamecocks Football
Former Gamecock QB Jake Bentley enters transfer portal for second time
Jake Bentley could be on the move once more.
The former South Carolina quarterback, who transferred away from the Gamecocks to Utah last offseason, has re-entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to The State. The Salt Lake Tribune and 247Sports first reported the news.
“Yes I am and just weighing my options,” Bentley said in a text. “Want to play college ball one more year. Only get to do it one time.”
Bentley threw for 882 yards this season, with six touchdowns and six interceptions on a 62.1% completion rate. He also rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. The son of USC coach Bobby Bentley was elected a team captain and took over as starter during Utah’s first game of the year when the man in front of him, Cam Rising, went down with a shoulder injury.
Among Bentley’s season highlights included a win over undefeated Colorado and a 91-yard touchdown pass, the second longest in school history. This past Saturday, however, he was benched in favor of backup Drew Lisk. Utah also recently added a grad transfer quarterback from Baylor, Charlie Brewer, for next season.
