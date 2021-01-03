Gamecock great Bryan Edwards scores first NFL touchdown

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a pass for a touchdown over Denver Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Bryan Edwards was tabbed as an NFL starter to start the 2020 season. It took him awhile to score his first professional touchdown.

It was worth the wait.

The NFL rookie scored the first touchdown of his career Sunday in the season finale against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Derek Carr connected with Edwards for the 26-yard score.

Edwards is South Carolina’s all-time leading receiver, having caught 234 passes for 3,054 yards. His 22 touchdowns are second in program history. He posted more than 790 yards his final three seasons.

He was a four-star recruit from Conway High School and one of the first key gets for the Will Muschamp staff.

Edwards was taken in the third round of the draft with the No. 81 overall pick. He entered Sunday’s game with nine catches for 142 yards, having missed a handful of contests with injuries.