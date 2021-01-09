Former Gamecocks defensive coordinator lands new job at ACC school

The Miami Hurricanes have hired former South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson as their defensive backs coach, the school announced Saturday.

A Miami native, Robinson was one of Will Muschamp’s first hires in Columbia and served as USC’s defensive backs coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator. Before arriving in USC, Robinson had also coached defensive backs under Muschamp at both Florida (2011-14) and Auburn (2015).

“We are excited to welcome Travaris and his family back to Miami,” Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said in an official release. “He is a proven defensive coach and an excellent recruiter who will be an outstanding addition to our coaching staff.”

Robinson was just 34 years old when Muschamp first hired him. He was rated by ESPN as the nation’s top recruiter in 2014 and helped the Gamecocks secure the commitment of five-star Jordan Burch, in addition to other highly-rated prospects like Jamyest Williams, Cam Smith and Alex Huntley.

During his time in Columbia, Robinson helped mentor highly regarded defensive backs like Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn — who is projected to go in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. He also oversaw the development of Rashad Fenton, Keisean Nixon and Chris Lammons, all of whom would go on to play in the NFL.

Robinson, who was paid an annual salary of $1.2 million at USC, was one of the first coaches reported to not be retained under new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks have yet to hire his replacement.

With Robinson off to Miami, three Muschamp assistants on last year’s staff have now found jobs elsewhere — offensive line coach Eric Wolford took a position with Kentucky, while offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was initially retained before leaving for Auburn. Running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and linebackers coach Mike Peterson were all retained by Beamer as well.

That leaves special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz, wide receivers coach Joe Cox, tight ends coach Bobby Bentley and linebackers coach Rod Wilson still looking.

South Carolina football 2021 staff changes

Head coach

2020: Will Muschamp

2021: Shane Beamer

Offensive coordinator

2020: Mike Bobo

2021: Marcus Satterfield

Running backs coach

2020: Des Kitchings

2021: Des Kitchings

Wide receivers coach

2020: Joe Cox

2021: Justin Stepp

Tight ends coach

2020: Bobby Bentley

2021: Erik Kimrey

Offensive line coach

2020: Eric Wolford

2021: UNKNOWN

Defensive coordinator

2020: Travaris Robinson

2021: UNKNOWN

Defensive line coach

2020: Tracy Rocker

2021: Tracy Rocker

Outside linebackers/Bucks coach

2020: Mike Peterson

2021: Mike Peterson

Linebackers coach

2020: Rod Wilson

2021: UNKNOWN

Special teams coordinator

2020: Kyle Krantz

2021: Pete Lembo