Staff incomplete again: Gamecocks’ running backs coach leaving for NFL job

Shane Beamer’s on-field staff isn’t finalized after all.

Running backs coach Des Kitchings is leaving the Gamecocks program to take the same position with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a source with knowledge of the situation told The State. FootballScoop was the first to report the news. There has been no official announcement from the Falcons yet.

Kitchings is the second straight USC running backs coach to go to NFL — Thomas Brown left last offseason to join the Los Angeles Rams.

Kitchings is also the fourth coach to leave USC’s staff after being hired by Beamer earlier this offseason, joining Mike Bobo, Will Friend and Tracy Rocker, who all went to Auburn. Rocker has since left Auburn for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“When you have other teams at the college level and pro level reach out to people since they got here, you know you put together a good staff because a lot of people are interested in them,” Beamer said during a press conference Wednesday before the Kitchings news broke. “It’s constant, on-going. People are going to be in high demand going forward for sure.”

Kitchings made $300,000 last season, but USC’s board of trustees had recently approved a raise for him this month boosting his salary to $420,000.

The Furman grad spent one season with the Gamecocks but was one of the coaches retained by Beamer. Prior to USC, he coached running backs at North Carolina State.

Under Kitchings, the Gamecocks produced their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2010 when Kevin Harris gained 1,138 yards in a 10-game COVID-shortened season.

Harris will be back next season along with four-star running back Marshawn Lloyd, who missed his freshman season with an ACL injury.