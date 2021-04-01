Shane Beamer, South Carolina land second commitment for Class of 2022

Grayson Mains

South Carolina football added to its 2022 recruiting class Thursday with a commitment from offensive lineman Grayson Mains.

Mains made his announcement on Twitter, a few hours after coach Shane Beamer teased a commitment with a “Welcome Home” tweet.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Mains visited South Carolina with his parents last week. He picked the Gamecocks over Tennessee and Michigan State. Mains visited Tennessee and South Carolina last weekend.

“Being on campus really just stuck it to me,” Mains said. “It felt like home being there, seeing everything in person, not just on a virtual visit. It was just great to be there and it felt like home.”

Mains said he has scheduled his official visit June and his commitment will close his recruitment from other schools.

247Sports Composite ranks Mains, who plays at Lambert High School in Georgia, as a three-star recruit No. 62 offensive tackle for Class of 2022. Mains is the second South Carolina commit for Beamer in the 2022 class, joining defensive back Anthony Rose.