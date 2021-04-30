Reports: Shane Beamer, South Carolina add transfer to boost secondary

South Carolina has reportedly added a second commitment of the day Friday night.

Former Washington State safety Tyrese Ross has pledged to the Gamecocks, according to multiple reports, just hours after four-star 2022 quarterback Braden Davis announced his commitment earlier in the day.

Ross, a Jacksonville, Florida native, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 19 and finished his time in Pullman with 35 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble over 17 games played.

The former Cougar appeared in just one contest for Washington State in 2020 and missed three others for undisclosed reasons. He did not travel with the team to USC, Utah or Oregon State, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Ross was credited with two tackles in his lone appearance this season against Oregon.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said after the spring game last week that the Gamecocks could still add a few names to the roster, but that it would have to be under the right circumstances.

At safety, the Gamecocks should rely heavily on returning starter R.J. Roderick. Redshirt junior Jaylin Dickerson is also back in the fold, but has struggled with injuries during his South Carolina career.

Redshirt senior Jaylan Foster has also seen a number of snaps this spring and could be in the mix for some come the fall.