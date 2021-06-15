Watch as Gamecocks reward walk-on wide receiver with scholarship

Trey Adkins runs the ball while warming up for the GamecocksÕ Garnet and Black Spring Game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Special To The State

Trey Adkins has worked his way up from walk-on to scholarship player with the South Carolina football team.

The Gamecocks football Twitter account posted a video Tuesday night in which coach Shane Beamer told Adkins that he will no longer be a walk-on with the program.

“You don’t need to save anything tonight for that job you are going to, to deliver pizzas to pay for your tuition,” Beamer said in the video. “Because you are on scholarship.”

An amazing moment @t_adkins8 and his teammates will never forget.



— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 15, 2021

Adkins’ teammates mobbed him in celebration of the occasion, and receivers coach Justin Stepp was shown giving him a hug after the speech.

After Beamer’s announcement, Adkins was shown calling his parents to tell them the news.

“We don’t have to pay for school anymore. ... I don’t have to deliver pizza either,” Adkins tells his father.

Adkins, a standout receiver at Hillcrest High School, walked on to USC program in 2018 but didn’t see any action until 2019. He has appeared in 10 games with the Gamecocks, catching five passes for 78 yards.

— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 15, 2021