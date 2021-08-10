USC Gamecocks Football
Practice observations: USC depth chart takes shape on offense and defense
South Carolina football held its fifth practice Tuesday morning. Here are some takeaways from the early periods, which were open to the media.
- Luke Doty is still first-team quarterback, as expected. Jason Brown, a transfer from FCS St. Francis, took second-team reps behind Doty.
- Doty worked on short passes with tight ends during the media viewing period. E.J. Jenkins, who’s listed as a wide receiver on the roster, was working with the tight end group once again. Jaheim Bell, Traevon Kenion and Jesse Sanders also caught passes from Doty.
- Bell was a full participant during practice but had his right quad wrapped up. He ran with the first team offense on Friday alongside senior tight end Nick Muse. Dakereon Joyner took first reps at wide receiver.
- The Gamecocks’ first-team offensive line didn’t change from the first practice, which was open to the media last Friday. The group included Dylan Wonnum at left tackle, Jovaughn Gwyn at left guard, Eric Douglas at center, Jaylen Nichols at right guard and Jazston Turnetine at right tackle.
- Tuesday’s first team defense was the same as last week. Aaron Sterling and Kingsley Enagbare took snaps at defensive end, while Jabari Ellis and Zacch Pickens repped at defensive tackle. The secondary included Marcellas Dial, David Spaulding, R.J. Roderick, Jaylan Foster and Karon Prunty. Brad Johnson and Sherrod Greene took snaps at first team linebacker.
- The second team defense Tuesday included Debo Williams and Mo Kaba at linebacker, Assumption College transfer Carlins Platel at nickel and Georgia State import Jordan Strachan at defensive end. Jahmar Brown, who was recently moved from linebacker to safety, also took reps with the second team defense.
- Executive Director of Character and Player Development Derrick Moore was back at practice Tuesday after helping to induct former Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions standout Calvin Johnson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Moore worked at Georgia Tech during Johnson’s time in Atlanta and the two have remained close friends.
- Running back Juju McDowell and receivers Jalen Brooks and Dakereon Joyner fielded punts under the guidance of receivers coach Justin Stepp. McDowell has been lauded for his speed since arriving on campus.
- St. Francis (Penn.) transfer E.J. Jenkins continued to rep with the tight ends during Tuesday’s practice. Jenkins had previously split time at receiver at tight end, but has been with the latter group in both practices open to reporters.
- Running back Kevin Harris did not participate in drills during the open portion of practice. Harris recently underwent a procedure on his back, but told reporters on Monday he expects to be ready for the season opener. Harris headed into the indoor facility with fellow injured players running back Bruce Staley, tight end Patrick Reedy and receiver Chad Terrell.
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mark Fox had his left wrist and hand wrapped up in a cast during Tuesday’s session. Fox opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and was battling an ankle injury during fall.
- Former Air Force commit Cam Hardy was at practice but did not practice during the portion open to the media. Hardy was a late add to the roster.
