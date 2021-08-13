Gamecocks lose offensive lineman to transfer portal

Jordan Rhodes Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

Another South Carolina football player is reportedly heading for a new stop.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes entered the transfer portal Friday a USC athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The State. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports first reported the news.

Rhodes played in 20 games over the past three seasons, mostly in a reserve role. He opted out of the 2020 season before opting back in. Rhodes wasn’t among the linemen working with the first-team offense during the practice portions that have been open to the media.

He was rated a three-star recruit in the 2017 class and chose South Carolina over offers from Missouri, Cincinnati and Mississippi State, among others.

The Georgia product is also the second South Carolina player to leave the program in the last 24 hours. Kansas transfer cornerback Karon Prunty entered the transfer portal on Thursday after being on campus for around a month.

South Carolina has largely avoided mass attrition since Shane Beamer took over as head coach. Former four-star recruit Mike Wyman entered the transfer portal on July 15, but was the first player to do so since Ryan Hilinski in January.

The Gamecocks have now seen 11 scholarship players depart since Beamer was hired in December.