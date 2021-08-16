Portnoy’s Poll: Why Ohio State is No. 1, where Clemson and Coastal Carolina fall

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass with Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick in coverage Friday night in the Sugar Bowl. AP

The Associated Press Top 25 poll is a time-honored tradition in college football.

Having grown up the son of Michigan alums, I was always glued to the poll each week during the fall to see where the Wolverines might land in the Top 25 during my childhood. That became an increasingly difficult chore during the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras.

Now, I get to pick that spot.

This season I’ll serve as one of the voters for the most trusted poll in college football and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m sure we’ll disagree. We might even concur on some picks! That’s the fun in this.

In writing this column each time my picks go in, I’m hoping to give you, the reader, a look into my process and why I slotted teams where I did. I hope you’ll follow along.

With that, here’s a quick dive into my preseason poll:

Ohio State gets my No. 1 nod

The transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day has been as smooth as the first scoop of peanut butter out of a new jar.

Day has picked up right where Meyer left off, notching a 23-2 record over two-plus years at the helm.

All-world quarterback Justin Fields is gone. So is linebacker Pete Werner, center Josh Meyers, guard Wyatt Davis, running back Trey Sermon, tight end Luke Farrell and cornerback Shaun Wade. I get it. But there are pieces to be excited about in Columbus.

Ohio State returns 11 starters from last years team — six on defense and five on offense. Chris Olave might be the best receiver in college football. Running mate Garrett Wilson probably isn’t far behind. Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Thayer Munford are also on just about every preseason All-American list.

Quarterback is a question mark, but Day has earned the benefit of the doubt. He was crucial in Dwayne Haskins’ development into one of the sport’s best signal callers in 2018. Justin Fields’ trajectory also fell right in line with Day taking over as head coach.

In short, Day’s done enough in his brief time running things at OSU that you’d think he’ll figure things out under center.

Ohio State, like most of the last decade, enters the season as the favorite to win the Big Ten. Michigan should be better, but I’ll believe it when I see Jim Harbaugh and Company actually beat the Buckeyes. Penn State should also improve on a down season, while Indiana might give Ohio State its toughest test in conference play.

The Buckeyes should roll to their fifth Big Ten title and third under Day — which would match Meyer’s output during his time in Columbus. Ohio State is also fresh off a national title defeat against an Alabama team that’s among the best we’ve seen this millennium. It also took down perennial playoff power Clemson en route to the title game. No shame in any of that.

Preseason polls are, at their core, guesses. I may be right. I may be wrong. (Is this the year Georgia finally does it?) But I think the Buckeyes have as good a chance as anyone to finish atop this poll come January.

No. 4 Clemson remains a stalwart, No. 25 Coastal Carolina deserves preseason respect

Death, taxes and Clemson is in the top five of just about every preseason poll in America.

Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers into a machine since taking over the program in 2009 and nothing seems to be slowing down those Tigers in the Upstate.

Replacing Trevor Lawrence is a task. D.J. Uiagalelei is about as good an option as one can have. Don’t forget about the return of Justyn Ross, either. Ross isn’t all that far removed from being the heir to Clemson’s absurd history of receiver development over the past decade before he missed last season due to a condition with his spine and neck.

We know Clemson is going to be good. Swinney has done plenty in recent years to assure us of that. Coastal Carolina is where I’m most intrigued.

Jamey Chadwell has done wonders since taking over in Myrtle Beach. The former North Greenville head coach captivated the nation with his new-age option offense, mullets and my personal pick for the best mascot in college football — the Chanticleers — as Coastal finished the year 11-1.

Chadwell was in the mix for the South Carolina head coaching job over the offseason, which only tells you his time at Coastal may be limited. The Chanticleers marched to wins over Louisiana in Lafayette and BYU in arguably the best game of the 2020 season last fall. Their lone loss came to fellow Group of Five darling Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

Quarterback Grayson McCall is back to run the show in Conway. It’ll be on him and Chadwell to prove this program has staying power. I have faith it happens. If it does, maybe I’ll latch onto the mullet craze by season’s end.

What about the Gamecocks?

South Carolina, unsurprisingly, didn’t receive any votes in this year’s preseason poll.

This isn’t so much an indictment on USC, but rather a testament to where the program is. Shane Beamer has a rebuilding project on his hands and the Gamecocks remain in the early stages of that process.

It’s been almost three years since South Carolina reached a No. 24 ranking during Week 2 of the 2018 season.

It’d be surprising to see USC find its way into the poll this fall, but surprises happen. It’s not that far gone that the Gamecocks finished in the AP’s final poll every year between 2010 and 2014 — including three appearances in the top 10.

The hope is Beamer can bring South Carolina back to its not-so-distant glory days.

Ben Portnoy’s Preseason Top 25

Ohio State Georgia Oklahoma Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Iowa State Texas A&M Cincinnati North Carolina Wisconsin Oregon Miami Indiana Florida Iowa LSU Penn State Ole Miss USC Texas Liberty Washington Louisiana Coastal Carolina