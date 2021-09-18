USC Gamecocks Football
Live updates from Athens: Gamecocks uniform report, more from USC vs Georgia game
The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Georgia. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Gamecock uniform report
South Carolina will wear all white for the second week in a row, according to the school’s official Twitter account.
South Carolina vs Georgia: Watch, stream, odds
Who: South Carolina (2-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sanford Stadium (92,746) in Athens, Ga.
TV: ESPN
On-air announce crew: Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline.
Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 201
Final betting line: UGA by 31.5
