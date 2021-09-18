What Shane Beamer said about Sherrod Greene, Zeb Noland injuries, outlook

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene (44) is taken off the field on a cart after an injury during the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP) AP

South Carolina did not leave Athens without key injuries.

Quarterback Zeb Noland, who recorded his third start of the season against Georgia, left the game midway through the first quarter after having his right throwing hand inadvertently stepped on by Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Head coach Shane Beamer said Noland suffered a “pretty significant cut” on his hand. He said the staff didn’t think Noland’s hand was broken, but the QB did lose feeling in his throwing hand and was unable to play. Noland left the field for an X-ray during the game, according to the TV broadcast. Noland’s hand was heavily taped upon his return.

Noland’s injury resulted in Luke Doty’s 2021 debut. Doty finished the night at 13-of-26 passing for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Veteran starting linebacker Sherrod Greene, who worked his way up the depth chart after fracturing his hip in 2020’s season opener, left the Georgia game after two plays. Greene appeared to suffer a lower leg injury and was in visible pain. His right foot had already been in a boot.

Beamer said Greene is “going to be out for a while.”

“We’ll see the extent of it as we go forward,” Beamer said after the game. “Initial prognosis, not necessarily season-ending, but he’s certainly gonna be out for a while.”

The Gamecocks’ sideline cleared to meet Greene as he was carted into the USC locker room by medical staff in tears. The ESPN broadcast reported that Greene left the X-ray room with a cast on his right foot and crutches.

Greene totaled seven total tackles throughout South Carolina’s first two contests. He’s accumulated 79 tackles in his five-season career in Columbia.

Defensive back Cam Smith didn’t play for most of the second half after having his left foot stepped on, Beamer said. It was the same foot Smith had broken a bone in before the season began. That broken bone required surgery.

Linebacker Brad Johnson played in a limited capacity because he was dealing with a stomach illness, Beamer said.