Save the dates: South Carolina unveils 2022 football schedule

South Carolina’s 2022 football schedule is here.

The Gamecocks’ slate for next season was finalized during an SEC Network special Tuesday evening, when the schedules for all 14 Southeastern Conference teams were announced.

Next year will be a season of familiar faces and opponents, as South Carolina sees former coach Shawn Elliott in a Week 1 contest with the Sun Belt Conference’s Georgia State. Elliott was the Gamecocks’ offensive line coach for seven seasons in Columbia, also serving as the run game coordinator for two seasons under Steve Spurrier.

Elliott became South Carolina’s interim head coach midway through the 2015 season after Spurrier’s retirement, and he stayed on Will Muschamp’s staff until taking the helm of the Panthers’ program after the 2016 season. The 2022 matchup between Georgia State and South Carolina will be the first time the two programs have met on the football field.

In Week 2, the Gamecocks will travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas for the first time since 2017, when they defeated the Razorbacks 48-22 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina has quite a bit of history with Arkansas, as both teams joined the SEC at the same time in 1992 and played each other annually for 22 seasons. Their yearly cross-division rivalry lasted until Texas A&M became USC’s permanent opponent from the West starting with the 2014 season.

Arkansas currently holds the most wins in the series at 13-10, but the Gamecocks have taken the last three victories from 2017, 2013 and 2012.

The Gamecocks’ other road trips in 2022 include Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida and in-state rival Clemson. South Carolina hosts SEC East division rivals Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri as well as permanent SEC West opponent Texas A&M next year.

Out-of-conference opponents Georgia State (Sun Belt), Charlotte (Conference USA) and S.C. State (FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) will also play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2022.

South Carolina 2022 football schedule

TV channels, times to be determined later.

Sept. 3: home vs. Georgia State

Sept. 10: at Arkansas

Sept. 17: home vs. Georgia

Sept. 24: home vs. Charlotte

Oct. 1: home vs. S.C. State

Oct. 8: at Kentucky

Oct. 15: OPEN

Oct. 22: home vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 29: home vs. Missouri

Nov. 5: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 12: at Florida

Nov. 19: home vs. Tennessee

Nov. 26: at Clemson

