These two South Carolina running backs have ‘separated themselves’ atop depth chart

South Carolina running backs coach Bobby Bentley is happy with his four top running backs so far this fall, but two are moving ahead of the pack so far this fall.
“I think right now Rico (Dowdle) and Ty’Son (Williams) have separated themselves a little bit, but all four of them are going to play,” Bentley said.
Dowdle, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, had 66 carries for 251 yards in an injury-hampered season last year.
“He’s healthy now. He looks better,” Bentley said. “He’s more violent. When he turns his shoulders downhill, he’s looking for contact.”
Williams, a 6-foot, 219-pound junior, had 95 carries for 471 yards last year. Junior A.J. Turner was the team’s leading rusher with 531 yards on 98 carries, and Mon Denson had 41 carries for 152 yards.
“Mon Denson has brought in a little extra edge in short yardage situations, a little bowling ball mentality we need in the system,” Bentley said, “and then A.J. Turner, you get a lot out of him every single day. He’s going to give you everything he’s got out of his body.”
Still, if Bentley has his way, the carries won’t be as evenly dispersed this season.
“I don’t want to rotate,” he said. “I want a dominant guy who can stay in the ballgame. Right now, all four of them are doing well. I’m excited about where we are right now.”
Comments