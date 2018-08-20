Muschamp pleased with what he sees from scrimmage

The University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about Monday's scrimmage during a press conference.
By
Up Next
The University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp talks about Monday's scrimmage during a press conference.
By
Josh Kendall

Josh Kendall

News and views about Gamecocks football

Josh Kendall

South Carolina again finds itself oh so close to Top 25 ranking

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

August 20, 2018 12:03 PM

A disheartening South Carolina football streak extended to 51 weeks on Monday... but just barely.

South Carolina’s football team was unranked Monday when the Associated Press preseason Top 25 was released, marking the 51st consecutive AP poll to be released without the Gamecocks represented. South Carolina opens the 2018 football season when they face Coastal Carolina in the season-opener on Sept. 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks appeared first on the poll’s “others receiving votes.” They were 10 points behind No. 25 LSU.

The Gamecocks were ranked for one week last year in the CFB Playoff rankings, but the university uses the AP poll, which dates back to 1936, for its official record keeping. The last time South Carolina was a Top 25 team by that measure was when it was ranked 13th in the nation headed into a Sept. 27, 2014 game against Missouri. The Gamecocks lost that game 21-20 and have not been ranked by the AP since.

South Carolina’s unranked streak is the football team’s longest since it snapped an 87-week drought in 2000.

The Gamecocks are not ranked in the preseason coaches polls but are No. 22 in CBS’s preseason rankings.

Only two of South Carolina’s 2018 opponents are ranked. Clemson, which hosts South Carolina on No. 24, is ranked No. 2, and Georgia, which comes to Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 8, is ranked No. 3.

AP Poll:

1. Bama

2. Clemson

3. UGA

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio St

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn St

11. Mich St

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern Cal

16. TCU

17. WVU

18. Miss St

19. Florida St

20. Va Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise St

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

  Comments  