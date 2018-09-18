Will Muschamp asks Gamecocks for Hurricane Florence help

Will Muschamp didn’t wear his regular sport coat to South Carolina’s weekly football news conference on Tuesday. Instead, the Gamecocks head coach wore a dark blue T-shirt with “One Carolina” printed on the front.
“First of all, I just want to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone that’s been affected by Hurricane Florence on the North and South Carolina coasts,” Muschamp said. “It’s a very unfortunate situation that’s still impacting people I think half a million people are without power and flooding is obviously an issue and a very sensitive to what happened here in 2015. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during a very difficult time.”
The “One Carolina” shirts, which feature an outline of North and South Carolina, are made by Palmetto Shirt Co., which has pledged to donate all proceeds from their sale to Habitat for Humanity rebuilding efforts in the two states. The shirts are available for $10 at www.palmettoshirtco.com.
USC also is taking donations for victims of the storm and subsequent flooding. The Gamecocks will collect clothing, food and water at the Rice Athletics Center this week.
South Carolina canceled last week’s game against Marshall due to fears the storm would cause extensive damage to the state’s coastal areas and perhaps even the Midlands. Florence eventually weakened and moved north but has dumped a massive amount of rainfall on parts of both Carolinas, causing extensive flooding.
Comments