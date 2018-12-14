Fortnite, NBA 2K and alley-oops: USC’s three freshman starters bonded by competition

Before they accounted for three-fifths of South Carolina’s starting lineup, Keyshawn Bryant, A.J. Lawson and T.J. Moss were roommates participating in activity typical of college freshmen.

Video games of choice were Fortnite and NBA 2K.

Lawson, said Moss, is the best at Fortnite. Moss, said Moss, is the best at NBA 2K.

“I play with Kevin Durant and Golden State,” the point guard said with a wide grin.

Competition in the dorm has led to success on the court. On Nov. 30 against Coastal Carolina, USC coach Frank Martin rolled out a new starting five of senior Chris Silva, junior Maik Kotsar and rookies Bryant, Lawson and Moss. It’s remained that way in the two games since — and figures to be freshman-heavy again Wednesday when the Gamecocks (4-5) host No. 3 Virginia (9-0).

“It’s great for us freshmen to be starting,” Lawson said. “It was surprising to me because I didn’t know it was going to happen like that. To have us three freshmen starting, it’s a good opportunity for us to show our potential, what we can be in the next years coming.

“I’m just happy for all of us to be in the spot we’re in.”

Lawson has been a starter since Carolina’s season-opening win over USC Upstate on Nov. 6. The 6-foot-7 guard leads the Gamecocks in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (3.5). The native Canadian is already drawing NBA buzz. He appeared last week at No. 49 on the The Athletic’s top 100 prospects for the 2019 draft.

“My dad showed me (that list),” Lawson said. “I was happy. I feel like I’ve worked hard. Things are just going good for me right now.”

An early departure to the NBA was not on his mind Friday as Lawson and his classmates addressed the media for the first time in their college careers.

The focus now is to help USC’s young core through the rigors of a challenging schedule. After the visit from the Cavaliers, the Gamecocks welcome Clemson to Colonial Life Arena next Saturday. SEC play begins at Florida on Jan. 5.

Bryant, at 18 minutes per game, is the freshman getting the most action behind Lawson. His move to the starting lineup happened after the knee injury suffered by sophomore swingman Justin Minaya.

He had seven points, four rebounds and a block in starting debut.

“It made me feel more comfortable going in there with A.J. and T.J.,” Bryant said. “Knowing us three, that’s a pretty good bond. (Martin) threw us in together. It was already like a good connection, so we were going to get something going.”

When asked why he went with three freshman starters after the 85-79 win over Coastal, Martin jokingly responded, “I just want to keep getting balder.”

“As first-year guys, he knows we’re going to make mistakes,” Lawson said, “turnovers and stuff like that. He just wants to coach us and let us learn and take us under his wing.”

As the freshman conductor, Moss is learning quickly how to put his classmates in the best positions to shine. As Lawson and Bryant have proven, that’s above the rim.

“The faster we get the ball out,” Moss said, “the faster we can get up the court and try to get a basket. And they’re high-flyers, so highlights are on the way.”

Couisnard speaks, but still sits

All six freshmen spoke Friday, including Jermaine Couisnard. The guard from outside Chicago remains sidelined with an undisclosed academic issue.

He’s yet to play in a game, but does practice with USC.

“Can’t go into any details,” Couisnard said when asked for more information on his situation.

Couisnard said there’s no set timeline on when he could become eligible.

