Frank Martin provides injury update after AJ Lawson leaves Alabama game

A.J. Lawson didn’t play the final 8:24 of South Carolina’s 68-62 loss to Alabama on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.
The star freshman rolled his ankle on a transition drive to the bucket in the second half. He required help off the floor and to the locker room.
USC coach Frank Martin said afterward it was too early for a complete status update.
“He rolled his ankle,” Martin said, “I know that for a fact. I’m pretty sure they’ve taken him to go do x-rays and all that, just to make sure structurally everything’s in place.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“But I have no idea.”
Lawson entered Tuesday as USC’s co-leader in scoring at 14 points a game. The guard finished with nine points, five assists and three rebounds against the Crimson Tide.
“After he went down, we still took the lead,” Martin said. “I don’t want to say he’s our closer, but with the game in the balance late in the game, I’m usually putting the ball in his hands. And we didn’t have that.”
South Carolina (14-14, 9-6 SEC) has three games remaining in the regular season, starting Saturday at Missouri.
Three Gamecocks — Justin Minaya, Jason Cudd and T.J. Moss — have long been ruled out for the season because of injury. Freshman forward Alanzo Frink rolled his ankle during Monday’s practice. He played just two minutes Tuesday, essentially shrinking the rotation to seven players.
“We’ve been battling the injury bug all year,” said senior guard Hassani Gravett. “Seems like guys have been dropping left and right. Just send prayers out to (Lawson), hope the best for him.”
Other available bodies include walk-on players Nathan Nelson and Quad Borup.
“I’m optimistic that (Frink) will be available Saturday,” Martin said. “I have no idea about A.J. If A.J. can’t go, I gotta get Nathan Nelson and Quad ready to play. I gotta get those two kids ready to go in the game and help us out.
“That’s part of team sport. You pick each other up.”
Comments