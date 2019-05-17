South Carolina fills open scholarship with grad transfer big man

What Frank Martin said about South Carolina’s 2019 recruiting class The University of South Carolina basketball team kicks off things in June with the arrival of recruits, Trae Hannibal, Tre Anderson and Wildens Leveque. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of South Carolina basketball team kicks off things in June with the arrival of recruits, Trae Hannibal, Tre Anderson and Wildens Leveque.

South Carolina has ended its offseason quest for an experienced big man.

It didn’t take long.

Graduate transfer Micaiah Henry has committed to the Gamecocks, giving Frank Martin’s program a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward with three college seasons under his belt. The former Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game (second-best in the Ohio Valley Conference) last year for TTU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henry was first contacted by USC after Felipe Haase entered the transfer portal in late April. Martin visited Henry in Tennessee soon thereafter, leading to Henry returning the favor and visiting USC May 6-8.

Henry came away impressed with not only the basketball program, but the opportunity to gain a master’s degree from the Darla Moore School of Business.

“It’s a real family atmosphere over there for one, but the transparency with everybody on staff is what really stood out to me the most,” Henry told The State. “Everybody was totally honest with me. They told me the things I would love, they were real with me about the program, where they were, what they expected out of me, what they hope to get, what they hope to accomplish.”

Henry visited Lamar last weekend and Virginia Tech earlier this week.

The USC staff views Henry as a role player who can help fill the rim-protecting and rebounding voids left by Chris Silva. Immediately eligible, Henry can complement senior center Maik Kotsar and provide post depth next to sophomore Alanzo Frink and freshman Wildens Leveque.

Henry is the fourth grad transfer to join the Gamecocks over the last three years, joining Frank Booker (from Florida Atlantic), Wes Myers (Maine) and Tre Campbell (Georgetown).

Henry’s commitment fills Carolina’s lone open scholarship, though A.J. Lawson is still testing the NBA draft waters.