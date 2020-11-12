The SEC basketball preseason poll is in. What’s the prediction for the Gamecocks?

The South Carolina men’s basketball team placed eighth in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll, released Thursday.

Tennessee was selected to win the conference championship, with Kentucky and LSU rounding out the top three. The Gamecocks will open SEC play at Kentucky on Dec. 29. The regular season will kick off Nov. 25.

Frank Martin’s team went 18-13 (10-8 SEC) in last year’s coronavirus-shortened season, ranking sixth in the SEC standings when the conference tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Gamecocks were considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, although an official bracket was never released.

A young team in 2019-20 that battled injuries at the end of the season, the Gamecocks return with a healthier, more experienced squad.

Leading scorers A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard should once again feature prominently in USC’s backcourt, with North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods adding national title experience. Lawson, who came back to school after going through the NBA Draft process for a second straight year, was named to the preseason All-SEC second team.

Junior forwards Justin Minaya and Keyshawn Bryant also figure to play significant roles for the Gamecocks this season. Martin said both players are “playing at a high clip” during practice.

“I like our team,” Martin said Wednesday. “I think the ferocity that we play with, the sense of urgency that we play with, it’s fun to be around. I know it shows in practice every single day. The one thing that’s been fun with this team, it doesn’t have to come from me anymore. It’s starting to come from them, which allows me to maybe save a couple months at the end of my life.

“But at the same time, it allows me and my staff to be more concerned with teaching and coaching, rather than motivating and challenging. So let’s see where it goes. I’m excited for this team.”

SEC All-Conference preseason teams

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. - Alabama

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky

Trendon Watford - LSU

John Fulkerson - Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr - Kentucky

Javonte Smart - LSU

Dru Smith - Missouri

AJ Lawson - South Carolina

Yves Pons - Tennessee

Savion Flagg - Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

Preseason media predictions for order of finish

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt