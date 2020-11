Sindarius Thornwell has made his way back onto an NBA roster.

The former South Carolina basketball great signed signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez reported Monday. Thornwell was on New Orleans’ bubble roster and played two games.

The Pelicans have signed forward Wenyen Gabriel and guard Sindarius Thornwell, source tells ESPN.



Both on vet minimum deals.



Gabriel on a two-year deal with a team option on second year. Thornwell sticks around after spending bubble with Pels. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 23, 2020

Thornwell spent part of last offseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers after spending the start of his career with the LA Clippers.