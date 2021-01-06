Gamecocks smother Texas A&M to open SEC play with victory

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) dunks during the game against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Entering Wednesday night, the South Carolina men’s basketball team had only played half the games visiting Texas A&M has played this season. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the Gamecocks still can’t field a complete lineup.

Even still, veteran Gamecocks like Justin Minaya and Seventh Woods said in recent days that the team is making no excuses. They meant it.

Opening Southeastern Conference play after playing just one game in a month, Frank Martin’s basketball team played a cleaner brand of basketball, shooting 42% en route to a 78-54 defeat of the Aggies.

3 Observations from USC-Texas A&M

1. Career high for Lawson

To navigate this challenging stretch of the season, with the Gamecocks still diminished due to COVID-19, USC needs its top playmakers to be at their best.

Through the last two games, junior guard A.J. Lawson has been more than up to the task. On Saturday, the Gamecocks rode Lawson’s 25 points in their topsy-turvy win over Florida A&M.

Against tougher competition in the form of the Aggies, Lawson elevated his game to even greater heights, scoring a career-high 30 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Lawson’s previous career high was 28 points.

However, with 5:43 left in the game, Lawson appeared to suffer a leg injury, hopping off the court on one foot. He took a seat on the sideline with a towel wrapped around his shoulders. He did not return to the game.

2. McCreary impressive in return

Throughout the offseason, Martin frequently mentioned the improvements 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward Jayln McCreary made to his game, going so far as to predict a breakout season for the sophomore.

Unfortunately for McCreary, the forward suffered a concussion just before the season and didn’t practice the week before the team’s season opener. Then, after the Gamecocks resumed play from their COVID-19 pause, McCreary was one of the handful of players not cleared to play.

McCreary finally returned to action Wednesday night and provided an immediate jolt to the frontcourt.

McCreary checked in off the bench four minutes into the first half. Three minutes later, he blocked an Aggies shot, then dunked the ball on the other end as the Gamecocks built an early lead.

In just his first eight minutes on the court, McCreary scored six points, tallied six rebounds and added a block and an assist.

3. Gamecocks take advantage of second chances

Martin said this week that the Aggies play particularly tough inside, relying on leading scorer Emanuel Miller to drive the ball. Miller still scored his points Wednesday, putting up 28. But the Gamecocks frontcourt put together a much more complete effort than the one it put up Saturday.

In particular, the Gamecocks controlled the offensive boards, pulling down 17 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points. USC out-rebounded Texas A&M, 45-31.

Next game

Who: South Carolina (3-2) at Mississippi (6-3)

Where: Oxford, Miss.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Watch: SEC Network