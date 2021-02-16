Gamecocks down two key starters for road game at Tennessee

South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard is helped off the floor Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. GamecockCentral (Pool)

When South Carolina men’s basketball travels to Tennessee for a postponed matchup with the Volunteers on Wednesday, the Gamecocks will be down two key starters.

Redshirt junior forward Justin Minaya (head) and redshirt sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) will not play or travel after sustaining injuries in USC’s last game against Ole Miss, coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday.

Minaya collided with teammate A.J. Lawson going for a loose ball against the Rebels, while Couisnard landed awkwardly after jumping.

Couisnard and Minaya are the team’s third- and fourth-leading scorers, respectively. Minaya leads the team in rebounding, while Couisnard is the squad’s leader in assists.

Martin said he has yet to decide who will take their spots in the starting five.

“We practiced a certain way the other day, and I won’t tell you I didn’t like it, but I wasn’t completely in love with what I saw. So, I’m gonna digest it, think about it, and tomorrow at shoot-around, I’ll make a decision,” Martin said.

Junior forward Keyshawn Bryant, the team’s second-leading scorer behind guard A.J. Lawson, has been coming off the bench for most of this season, including recently, while sophomore guard Trae Hannibal has been the top backcourt option among the reserves.

No matter who steps up, though, Martin said they’ll be ready.

“That’s the life we live. I mean, that’s any time you sign up for sports, that’s why everyone always has to be prepared,” Martin said. “That’s why as a coach, it’s your job to prepare everybody, not just the popular guys on social media or with the fan base.

“It’s my job to prepare your so-called star and it’s also my job to prepare the walk-on that never gets in the game, and not prepare them at the last second, prepare them every day, and keep reminding them, reminding everyone on a daily basis that every single person on the team will impact the season.”

South Carolina is already without junior forward Alanzo Frink, who was ruled out for the rest of the season several weeks ago for medical reasons.

The game tips at 9 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network.