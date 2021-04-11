USC Men's Basketball

Washington transfer commits to Frank Martin’s Gamecocks

Washington guard Erik Stevenson (10) in action against California during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard Erik Stevenson (10) in action against California during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

The South Carolina men’s basketball team added its third transfer commitment of the offseason.

University of Washington guard Erik Stevenson announced a decision via social media Sunday to join Frank Martin’s roster. He was the Huskies’ fourth-leading scorer in the 2020-21 season at 9.3 points per game.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is from Lacey, Washington. South Carolina will be the third college of his career. He originally signed with Wichita State as a three-star prospect out of high school before transferring to Washington.

He joins former George Mason forward A.J. Wilson and former Murray State guard Chico Carter Jr. in announcing plans to transfer to the USC Gamecocks.

The South Carolina basketball team has been in flux in recent weeks, with four players entering their names in the transfer portal and three players entering the NBA draft process. Across the country, more than 1,200 Division I players have entered their names into the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Erik Washington (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Trey Anderson

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott

