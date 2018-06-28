Four-star wide receiver drops the news: He'll be a Gamecock

South Carolina football picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Keveon Mullins on Thursday.
The Whitehaven High School (Memphis, Tenn.) product visited South Carolina with teammates in mid-June. He made the commitment at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge alongside USC QB commit Ryan Hilinski.
It was Hilinski who put the Gamecocks hat snugly on his head.
"I am 110% committed to the University Of South Carolina," Mullins said via Twitter.
"It was just different when I got on campus," Mullins said as he announced his commitment. "Coach (Bryan McClendon) and coach (Will) Muschamp were just different people. I felt at home when I got to South Carolina."
Mullins had decommitted from Memphis and picked between the Tigers and USC.
Mullins (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) had planned to announce on Wednesday, but announced a delay in the decision before the surprise announcement.
He's the No. 258 player in the 2019 class, according to the 247 composite rankings. That has him as the No. 16 athlete in the country and the No. 11 player in Tennessee.
Last season, he had 52 catches for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns before transferring from Memphis East to Whitehaven.
Mullins is the second wide receiver in the class, joining four-star Jamario Holley out of Rock Hill. The pair are on track to be the fifth and sixth four-star receivers to join the Gamecocks since Muschamp and McClendon got to campus.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 CLASS
The prospects committed for the Gamecocks in the next recruiting cycle.
▪ QB: Ryan Hilinski (6-4, 222; Orange, Calif.)
▪ RB: Kevin Harris (5-10, 231; Hinesville, Ga.)
▪ TE: Traevon Kenion (6-4, 220; Monroe, N.C.)
▪ TE: Keshawn Toney (6-3, 240; Williston, S.C.)
▪ WR: Jamario Holley (6-0, 180; Rock Hill)
▪ WR: Keveon Mullins (6-3, 210; Memphis, Tenn.)
▪ OL: Mark Fox (6-4, 290; Miami)
▪ OL: Vincent Murphy (6-3, 285; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
▪ OL: Jaylen Nichols (6-5, 300; Charlotte, NC)
▪ DL: Joseph Anderson (6-4, 264; Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
▪ DL: Devontae Davis (6-4, 250; Aiken/GMC)
▪ DL: Rodricus Fitten (6-3, 220; Atlanta)
▪ DL: Jahkeem Green (6-4, 300; Sumter/Highland CC)
▪ DL: Zacch Pickens (6-4, 270; Anderson, S.C.)
▪ LB: Derek Boykins (6-1, 224; Concord, N.C.)
▪ LB: Jahmar Brown (6-1, 200; Fort Lauderdale)
