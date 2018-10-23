Gamecocks QB commit will go international for Pro Football Hall of Fame all-star game

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski will be part of an inaugural international football all-star game.
Hilinski has been selected to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl on Dec. 22 at Azul Stadium in Mexico City. The game was officially announced Tuesday and will feature 70 top players from around the world .
The event was inspired by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Academy which has traveled to Europe, China and Mexico over the past year training top international athletes. The Academy also trains the top 50 high school players from the United States in Canton annually.
It’s the second national all-star game for Hilinski,who will play in in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 5.
Hilinski is a four-star prospect and second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country by 247Sports. He committed to South Carolina in April and is expected to be in Columbia this weekend for the Tennessee game.
Hilinski has reaffirmed his commitment in recent weeks despite getting an offer from his “dream school” Stanford. This season, he has thrown for 2,458 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Other players picked for the game include Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson target Clay Webb.
Complete rosters for the game will be announced in November. The game will take place during the early National Signing Day on Dec. 19 but the players’ signing and commitments will be televised.
The coaches and scouting staff for the game will include Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and former NFL GM Ray Farmer.
