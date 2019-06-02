Massive junior college lineman commits to Gamecocks football

How South Carolina approaches recruiting offensive linemen South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford explains the

South Carolina football bolstered its offensive line with a big body on Sunday.

Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine committed to the Gamecocks on the tail end of his official visit. The 6-foot-7, 340 pounder had offers from Arizona, Houston and Missouri.

“Coming from Nowhere, Kansas to a big time SEC school is nice,” Turnetine said. “They were my first offer and they show me they actually really want me.”

Turnetine did not sign out of high school due to his academics but he has worked to improve those numbers so he can graduate in December. He said he is on schedule to do so and should be able to enroll in January.

At the moment, the Gamecocks project to have a pair of tackles with a few years ahead of them as Dylan Wonnum is a rising sophomore and Sadarius Hutcherson will only be a redshirt junior. Hutcherson played guard last season, and could perhaps return there if Turnetine is good enough to play right away.

South Carolina’s last left tackle, Dennis Daley, came from the junior college ranks. He broke into the lineup a few games into his career and started for nearly two seasons. He was then taken in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers.

Turnetine does not have a ranking from any recruiting service. He was part of an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game and 5 yards per carry. The group only gave up 26 sacks.

The Gamecocks are only in line to lose one offensive lineman off last year’s roster, Donell Stanley.

He is the fourth offensive line commitment for the 2020 class and certainly one of the largest offensive line commitments ever for the Gamecocks. He gives the Gamecocks eight commitments in the class.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)