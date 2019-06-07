SpursUp! Georgia defensive lineman makes the call for Gamecocks

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina picked up its second football commitment Friday night when Gainesville, Georgia defensive end Makius Scott committed to the Gamecocks.

Scott’s commitment comes hours after Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune committed to USC. Both are in the Class of 2020. The Gamecocks have 10 commitments for the Class of 2020 with three on the defensive side. Scott is the first defensive line commit for the class.

Scott campes at USC on Firday.

The 6-foot-3 303 pounder is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 62 strongside defensive end in the country. Scott also attends the same high school as former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Heath Webb, Scott’s high school coach and former Presbyterian receiver, told Phil Kornblut in April that the Gamecocks have done a great job recruiting the defensive lineman.

The Gamecocks were one of Scott’s first offers. He also had offers from Louisville, Wake Forest, Memphis, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Liberty, Austin Peay Troy and Western Kentucky.

In addition to playing defense, Scott was a power blocking tight end who also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

“He loves them and to their credit they have done an awesome job of recruiting him,” Webb said of USC. “Coach Muschamp has been on campus and talked with him personally. They’ve kind of pegged him as a priority. They’ve given him first class treatment and he seems to have connected pretty well to the staff over there.”

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)