Tonka in tow! Gamecocks lock down another four-star defensive lineman for 2020

South Carolina football’s 2020 class now has another top-flight lineman in the mix.

The Gamecocks got a commitment from Conway tackle Tonka Hemingway, one of the five best recruits in the state.

Hemingway picked USC from a set of finalists that included Duke and UNC. He’d been considering Wake Forest and Vanderbilt earlier in the process.

He also claims offers from Alabama and Clemson. He committed moments before Alabama tight end Eric Shaw joined the group.

“I liked how they practice and how it was up-tempo and how they compete every play,” Hemingway said. “They got after it every play. I liked how Coach (John) Scott talked with the guys and helped out. And he said he liked how I can play inside and out.”

The brother of former Michigan receiver Junior Hemingway, Tonka Hemingway could project as a defensive tackle or end at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. He has started for the Tigers since his freshman year.

Last season, he played both ways, posting 60 tackles, 20 for loss, and three sacks. He is the No. 306 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 4 player in South Carolina and No. 28 defensive tackle in the country.

His brother, Junior, was a star wide receiver at Michigan and spent a few years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

South Carolina impressed him off the field in several ways.

“Just the atmosphere, and how the coaches are without being on the field,” Hemingway said. “They are the same in private as they are on the field. I like how they talk to the players (on the field) and explain everything in detail. They feel like I can do many things and help the team out in many ways.”

The Gamecocks already have Hammond four-star tackle Alex Huntley in the class, plus Georgia three-star Makius Scott. USC is also after several high-profile linemen, including five-star Jordan Burch from Hammond, four-star Reggie Grimes from Tennessee and five-star Desmond Evans from North Carolina.

With Shaw and Hemingway in the fold, USC has 17 commits for a class that will top out at 22. The class will likely include more on the defensive line and another linebacker, plus it also could include another running back, receiver or perhaps even another tight end.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Eric Shaw, TE/ATH, (Reeltown HS, AL)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Trai Jones, OL (Abbeville HS, SC)

▪ Vershon Lee, OL (Woodbridge, VA)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ Tonka Hemingway, DL (Conway HS, SC)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)

▪ Dominick Hill, DB (Jones HS, FL)

▪ Joey Hunter, DB (Sandy Springs HS, GA)

▪ Kai Kroeger, P (Lake Forest HS, IL)