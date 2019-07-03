Gamecock commit Luke Doty becomes USC’s second consecutive Elite 11 quarterback

A versatile Luke Doty excited to join USC’s ‘great QB room’ Learn more about Myrtle Beach High quarterback Luke Doty, the Gamecocks' quarterback commitment for the 2020 class. (Audio by Phil Kornblut // Photos by The State and The Sun News) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn more about Myrtle Beach High quarterback Luke Doty, the Gamecocks' quarterback commitment for the 2020 class. (Audio by Phil Kornblut // Photos by The State and The Sun News)

South Carolina QB commit Luke Doty continues to see his stock rise in the class of 2020, earning Elite 11 status at the quarterback camp in Texas on Wednesday.

In Day 2 rankings released by the Elite 11, Doty, a Myrtle Beach native, checked in at No. 4. After Day 3, he slipped to No. 7, then No. 10 after Day 4.

Doty is the program’s second Elite 11 passer in a row, joining Ryan Hilinski. Other Elite 11 passers who ended up Gamecocks were Brandon McIlwain (2015), Stephen Garcia (2006) and Blake Mitchell (2002).





Doty is currently the No. 84 recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 4 dual-threat passer.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound dual-threat passer has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner in the middle of the summer.





Doty spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role under center, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.

The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.