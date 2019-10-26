Gamecock commit Marshawn Lloyd earns No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10

South Carolina commit Marshawn Lloyd earned the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Friday night.

Lloyd’s 69-yard run against Good Counsel in which he hurdled a defender at the 41-yard line on his way to a touchdown in the 30-17 victory.

Lloyd is the No. 43-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports and No. 3 back in the nation. He committed to USC on May 28.

Lloyd finished the game with three touchdowns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW