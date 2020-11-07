Gamecock recruits: Gunner Stockton, O’Mega Blake put up big numbers in teams’ wins

Gunner Stockton put up another big game Friday night for Rabun County.

The South Carolina Class of 2022 quarterback commit threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in Rabun County (Ga.) 63-7 win over Elbert County. Stockton was 7-of-10 passing for 213 yards, including a TD pass when he was rolling to his right and threw a 50-yarder to Adrial Clark for the score.

Stockton also rushed for 164 yards as Rabun won its seventh straight region championship.

For the season, he has 49 total touchdowns. Stockton entered the game with 1,765 yards passing and 764 yards rushing.

A look at how other USC recruits fared this week:

O’Mega Blake - Class of 2021 receiver caught a season-high 13 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in South Pointe’s 21-18 win over Rock Hill. South Pointe begins the playoffs next week.

Simeon Price - Class of 2021 ATH caught a 55-yard TD pass in West Florida Tech’s 13-0 win over Pine Forest on Thursday

Coleton Gauthier - Class of 2021 quarterback was off on Friday and announced this week he will attend Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. For the season, Gauthier has completed 50.2 percent of his passes for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jayden Johnson - Class of 2021 ATH was off Friday night. For the season, Johnson has 567 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on offense. On defense, he has picked off three passes and made 14 tackles for Cedartown (Ga.) High School.

Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH had a 1-yard TD run as Thompson (Ala.) opened up the playoffs with a 49-7 win over Grissom.

TJ Sanders - Class of 2021 defensive lineman had Friday off and will begin the first round of playoffs next week. Sanders has 33 tackles, 10 for loss and six sacks on the year.

Rodarius Thomas - Class of 2021 WR caught a first-half touchdown pass in Eufaula (Ala.) 52-28 win over Stanhope Elmore in the first round of the playoffs. Thomas entered the game with 44 catches for 759 yards and 12 touchdowns.