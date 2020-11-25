South Carolina’s highest-rated 2021 recruit flips commitment to Georgia Tech

South Carolina football has lost its top recruit in the 2021 class.

Georgia linebacker Trenilyas Tatum announced Wednesday he is decommitting 10 days after the Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp and flipped his pledge to Georgia Tech. Tatum was the lone four-star in South Carolina’s class that was once ranked in mid-40s in the 247Sports national rankings.

That puts them at 91st in the country in the rankings. TCU is the only Power 5 school ranked lower, and the Horned Frogs have eight commits.

The interim staff is trying to hold the class together through a coaching search. Tatum is the sixth recruit to break his commitment to the Gamecocks since Nov. 15.

Tatum hasn’t played this year after dealing with multiple knee procedures. As a junior, he had 91 tackles last season with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

He is the No. 344 player in the country and the No. 25 outside linebacker. His offers included Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

That knocks the Gamecocks down to 10 commitments.

The national team rankings are based on a few factors, one of them being total members. USC’s number of commitments is a conference low, but the weight of the class is also pulled down by having no prospect with a four-star rating. By comparison, Auburn has 13 commitments (six of them four-star prospects), and the Tigers rank No. 20 nationally and No. 7 in the conference.

Attrition is a normal part of the process when coaches change, but the particularities of this season and the early signing period make things exceptionally tricky. With the season pushed back several weeks, rather than ending this week or next, many coaches will still be working right before or even after the signing period starts on Dec. 16.

The SEC wraps regular season play Dec. 5, but conference title games are Dec. 19. Whoever the Gamecocks hire after firing Muschamp will have to do quick work to either get some of the decommits back in the fold or turn quickly to refilling the class on the February signing day.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

South Carolina’s 2021 class

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

DB Marcellas Dial