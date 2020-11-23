Florida athlete breaks commitment to Gamecocks, says USC still a top school

South Carolina has lost another commitment from its recruiting class.

West Florida Tech athlete Simeon Price announced Monday night that he is opening up his recruitment. He is the second Class of 2021 recruit, joining receiver Rodarius Thomas, to decommit since Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15.

“I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. South Carolina will still be a top school for me moving forward,” Price posted on Twitter.

Price committed to USC on July 1. He also had offers from Oklahoma, Virginia, Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Louisville. Clemson also showed interest. Price’s father, Mitchell, played in the NFL for four seasons from 1990-93 with the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and and Arizona Cardinals. He also was an All-American track athlete in high school.

247Sports ranks Price as a three-star prospect. This season, Price has 15 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.

South Carolina is trying to hold together a recruiting class during the coaching search. It’s not uncommon for a team to lose commitments before and after a new hire. Mike Bobo is currently the interim head coach, and he and his staff have been reaching out to recruits.

The departure drops the Gamecocks class to 14 players out of a possible 21 spots. The early signing period begins Dec 16.

The USC class was ranked 47th nationally, as of Monday night, in the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks.

Price told 247Sports that the uncertainty of the coaching change is one of the reasons to open things up.

”The reason I did this because I’m not sure who they are going to bring in as a head coach,” Price said. “I have been talking to the coaches that are still on staff and they said that they don’t really have a timeline or know who is in the running right now. I just want to make the best decision moving forward.”

South Carolina’s 2021 class

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL George Wilson

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

LB Bryce Steele

DB Marcellas Dial

DB Jayden Johnson

