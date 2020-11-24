One of the top three members of South Carolina’s recruiting class decommits

The South Carolina 2021 recruiting class took its biggest hit yet since the firing of Will Muschamp.

Raleigh, North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele announced he was leaving USC’s class. The three-star prospect was the third-ranked member of the group in the 247 Sports national rankings.

“I am very appreciative of the Gamecocks family for supporting me over the past several months,” Steele wrote. “I am most thankful for the opportunity to play at the University of South Carolina. I want to especially thank the USC coaching staff for recruiting me and believing in my talents. After careful thoughts and prayers, I am decommitting from the University of South Carolina. It is the best decision for me at this time.”

The versatile defender played some safety and has not played football in two seasons. He dealt with surgery to remove a benign mass in his chest as a junior, and then both Virginia and North Carolina canceled high school football this fall.

He made 43 tackles the last time he played a high school season, but he had a high-feeling athletic profile.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/1oUcL5kLUZ — Bryce Steele (@bryce_steele1) November 24, 2020

Steele was ranked as the No. 371 player in the country, No. 17 at his position and No. 20 in North Carolina.

Florida wide receiver Simeon Price decomitted lest than 24 hours earlier. Alabama wide receiver Rodarius Thomas backed off his pledge last week.

That leaves the team with 13 commits for 21 spots.The group is ranked 50th nationally by 247.

Whoever is hired at South Carolina’s next coach, something athletic director Ray Tanner and school president Robert Caslen are working on now, will step into a tricky recruiting situation. That coach will most likely either be officially announced right before or right after the start of the early signing period and be tasked with reassembling a class after the majority of prospects are already committed or signed.

The first day players can sign it is Dec. 16.

South Carolina’s 2021 class

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL George Wilson

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

DB Marcellas Dial

DB Jayden Johnson