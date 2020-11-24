Talented Georgia defender is USC’s 2nd decommitment of the day, 4th since last week

In the span of less than an hour Tuesday, South Carolina lost two of its top commitments from its 2021 recruiting class.

Jayden Johnson announced his decommitment less than an hour after N.C. linebacker Bryce Steele. Johnson is a tall, long safety from Cedartown, Georgia.

“First off I would like to thank the entire coaching staff, the commits and the academic staff at South Carolina. Y’all treated me like family since the day I committed. Thank you coach Muschamp and coach T-Rob for taking a chance on me and giving me this opportunity. But after long talks with family and God I think it’s best that I decommit from the University of South Carolina.”

The recruiting news comes a day after West Florida Tech athlete Simeon Price announced that he is opening up his own recruitment. Alabama receiver Rodarius Thomas last week announced he was no longer committed to the Gamecocks.

All four broke their pledges after Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15.

South Carolina is trying to hold together a recruiting class during the coaching search. It’s not uncommon for a team to lose commitments before and after a new hire. Mike Bobo is currently the interim head coach, and he and his staff have been reaching out to recruits.

The departure drops the Gamecocks class to 12 players out of a possible 21 spots. The early signing period begins Dec 16.

The USC class was ranked 47th nationally, as of Monday night, in the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks. Tuesday’s decommitments dropped USC to No. 69 and in the rankings, now last in the SEC.

The national team rankings are based on a few factors, one of them being total members. USC’s 12 commitments are a conference low, but the weight of the class is also pulled down by having just one prospect with a four-star rating. By comparison, Auburn has 13 commitments (six of them four-star prospects), and the Tigers rank No. 20 nationally and No. 7 in the conference.

South Carolina’s 2021 class

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL George Wilson

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

DB Marcellas Dial