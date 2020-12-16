Gamecocks get late signing day surprise as commit joins up early

On an early signing day largely devoid of drama, South Carolina football got a little excitement late Wednesday, as Alabama offensive lineman JonDarius Morgan reversed course and decided to sign early with the Gamecocks.

Morgan had previously been expected to wait for the regular signing period in February to officially join the program.

A 6-foot-3, 326-pound prospect, Morgan held offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse before committing to South Carolina this June. His recruitment had been relatively under-the-radar for a long time before his film picked him up a slew of offers, with South Carolina the first from the Power 5 ranks.

South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer have now signed eight of the program’s nine commitments — South Carolina native TJ Sanders, a defensive lineman, is the only one left at the moment expected to sign in Febraury.

OFFENSE

Caleb McDowell — RB, Leesburg, Georgia

Colten Gauthier — QB, Bethlehem, Georgia

O’Mega Blake — WR/ATH, Rock Hill

Jordan Davis — OL, Fairburn, Georgia

JonDarius Morgan — OL, Birmingham, Alabama.

Sam Reynolds — WR, Alabaster, Alabama

DEFENSE

Marcellas Dial — DB, Woodruff

Nicholas Barrett — DL, Goldsboro, North Carolina