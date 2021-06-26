Talented transfer defensive back commits to Gamecocks over Vols

South Carolina went to the transfer portal to get some much-needed help in the secondary.

Kansas transfer Karon Prunty announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Saturday.

“Spurs up,” he said with a Gamecock graphic posted during an Instagram live video Saturday evening.

Prunty is the ninth transfer and third from a Power Five conference to commit to play for USC since Shane Beamer was named coach in December.

He is the seventh commitment USC has picked up in the past week. Three-star defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce committed on Sunday, while three-star safety Peyton Williams announced his pledge on Monday. Three-star offensive lineman Cason Henry committed Saturday.

Prunty entered the transfer portal this month and visited South Carolina two weeks ago. He visited Tennessee last weekend and made his decision between USC and the Volunteers.

Prunty will be eligible immediately and fills a big need for the Gamecocks on defense. South Carolina lost Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL. Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and John Dixon all opted to transfer.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Prunty started all nine of Kansas games as a freshman. He had 26 tackles, tied for the lead nationally among freshmen with 10 pass break-ups and held opponents to a 38.5% completion percentage.

Prunty didn’t allow a touchdown last season, was all-Big 12 Honorable Mention and selected to 247Sports Freshman All-American Team.

The Virginia native was a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite for the 2020 class. He originally committed to Liberty, flipped to Kansas in December 2019 and enrolled early in 2020.

South Carolina’s secondary for 2021 season

——Returning——

R.J. Roderick, senior

Jaylan Foster, redshirt junior

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Darius Rush, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt sophomore

O’Donnell Fortune, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, redshirt freshman

Dominick Hill, redshirt freshman

——High school signee——

La’Dareyen Craig from Mobile, Alabama

——Transfers——

Tyrese Ross, Washington State

David Spaulding, Georgia Southern

Carlins Platel, Assumption College

Isaiah Norris, Georgia Military College

Marcellas Dial, Georgia Military College