He decommitted from Florida, and now Will Muschamp is zeroing in on him

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is zeroing in on one-time Florida defensive line commitment Jaquaze Sorrells (Largo, Fla.).
Sorrells liked the Gators when Muschamp was the coach there. He decommitted on New Year's Eve and opened things back up, but the road could head to Muschamp, with the Gamecocks in good position with him at this point.
"Been building a relationship with the coaches even more, talking about how they will use me in their scheme and planning my next visit," Sorrells said adding the visit likely will be an official one for the Georgia game though he might be back in July for an unofficial visit. "They say I'm athletic and I'm the top of defensive lineman that they would like."
Sorrells camped at USC earlier this month and did some one-on-one drills for Muschamp and Lance Thompson. He also checked out the facilities.
"It wasn't what I expected, but then again I'm not a big facilities person so I really don't care about the facilities and all that," he said. "But the coaches and all that, everybody was cool. Even with their facilities being a little older and not newly renovated, everything is still competing with a lot of these of top D-1 programs."
Sorrells said he hears from USC about two or three times per week. Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State are three others he said have been recruiting him hard. He's not claiming a favorite, but the Gamecocks are in the neighborhood.
"South Carolina is a top school for me," Sorrells said. "I've only got a certain amount of time to make my decision. As of now they are in good shape."
Sorrells said last season he had 54 tackles and seven sacks. He is planning to sign and graduate early.
