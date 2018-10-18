Top recruit Quavaris Crouch recaps South Carolina visit

Charlotte tailback/linebacker Quavaris Crouch (6-3 222) remains one of the nation’s top prospects despite playing just one game this season. Crouch rushed for 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns and totaled 51 tackles and 14 sacks last season. But a high ankle sprain in Game 1 ended his senior campaign. But the recruiting campaign storms ahead.
Last Saturday Crouch was in the house at South Carolina as the Gamecocks battled Texas A&M. Crouch had previously visited USC and Will Muschamp, Bobby Bentley and Travaris Robinson are putting forward their best effort with him.
“Everything was good. I was mainly was there to see my lineman that played for me last year, Jovaughn Gwyn. I wanted to go see him,” Crouch said. “It wasn’t a lot of recruiting in it. I talked to Coach Muschamp and Bentley and all them. I got a good relationship with everybody on the staff. It was pretty fun.”
Crouch again got the chance to talk face-to-face with Muschamp and the message remained the same.
“Come somewhere where you can be the first, not the second, you know, where we could start something.”
Crouch continues to refer to himself as an athlete but has pretty much made the decision to focus on linebacker in college, with a little running back thrown in for good measure when the opportunity allows.
“For me, I think it’s a business decision I’m making, more longevity,” Crouch said. “I think it sets me up for the goal I’m having. I’m not saying I won’t ever run the ball again, I’m just saying I think I want to play linebacker. I do want to hop on the other side sometime. Some colleges tell me I can do both, have a package at running back. But it may be the other way around. You won’t never know until you get to school and find out I’m not as good as I thought I was going to be at this. I know I’m a good running back. I feel like at that position (linebacker) I’m kind of flexible because I’m big enough to play inside but I’m fast enough to get around the edge. It’s just kind of what their scheme is and how they want to handle it and then you go from there.”
This Saturday Crouch will make a return trip to Clemson. He also visited in March and in late September for the Syracuse game.
“Clemson has been a successful team, they always are going to be successful,” Crouch said. “I feel like they bring in good recruiting classes. I feel like that’s the most stable program that I am getting recruited by, honestly, other than Alabama. They’re stable. They are on top of things. They’re kind of solid. It’s not a lot of fixing to do. It’s a good program already, you just come in and do your part.”
Clemson has told him he’s viewed as an athlete and they’ll figure out his position once he gets there. But again, he’s more included to play linebacker for Brent Venables.
“Coach Venables is one of the smart defensive coordinators, he does a good job every year,” said Crouch. “I feel like they use their linebackers pretty good.”
Crouch has a tentative lineup now for his official visits. He is planning to go to Michigan on Nov. 3 for the Penn State game, to Clemson on Nov. 1 for the Duke game and to Alabama on Dec. 7. He’s also planning officials to Southern Cal and Florida State. And, he’s got leaders at this point.
“I would say Michigan is No. 1, but the weather is crazy,” Crouch said. “I feel like Michigan and Clemson are tied for No. 1.”
Crouch said Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in to see him and he’s expecting USC coaches to visit Friday.
Hee has a brother who is a freshman at N.C. State so he’ll get the chance to watch him Saturday, but he said State is not a factor in his recruiting.
