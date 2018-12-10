South Carolina JUCO recruit confident he’ll be a member of 2019 class

South Carolina defensive line commitment Jahkeem Green (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) of Sumter and Highland Community College (Kansas) does not graduate until May at the earliest and is not sure if he’ll sign this month.
He said he still has some classes to complete but he’s confident he’ll meet the academic requirements to be able to transfer. He said he’s in touch with USC defensive tackles coach Lance Thompson and they spoke last week.
He’s also talked with Will Muschamp. He said the Gamecocks are sticking with him at this point. Green said Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State also have offered but he remains committed to the Gamecocks.
He visited unofficially for the Chattanooga game. This season Green had 67 tackles with seven tackle for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. He has three years to play two.
Notes:
▪ Pensacola, Fla., offensive lineman Darius Washington said Sunday night he’s not doing any further interviews related to his recruiting. He did acknowledge the Gamecocks are still in contention for him. Washington has been committed to Mississippi State. He’s also considering Miami. He took official visits to all three. USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford visited last week.
▪ Atlanta corner Dequanteous Watts said he hears from USC’s Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson every day. He said Muschamp texts every morning and then they talk. He’s thinks area recruiter Bryan McClendon will visit this week. USC is in a good place with him.
“I feel good about them, they are one of my top schools right now with Ole Miss and UCF,” Watts said.
Watts took an unofficial visit to USC for the Chattanooga game. He might go to UCF or Ole Miss this weekend and he plans to visit The Gamecocks in January. He’s also set Jan. 7 for his announcement date but he said he’ll take visits after that.
▪ Calera, Ala. 2020 athlete Trenton Yowe decommitted from Mississippi State Sunday night and reopened his recruiting. He said he’s been in touch with Clemson recruiter Todd Bates and he wants him to visit. He’s also hearing now from USC.
▪ Mullins athlete Xavier Legette of Mullins took an official visit to Coastal Carolina over the weekend.
▪ Roswell, Ga., linebacker Tyron Hopper took his official visit to Florida over the weekend. He has been a Gator commitment and Sunday he told the Florida Rivals site he’s “thousand percent” committed to Florida. He took an official visit to USC for the Akron weekend.
