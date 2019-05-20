Gamecocks ‘lead the pack’ for dynamic, talented cornerback

Gamecocks football: Muschamp explains recruiting plan, talks young players South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp talked about his recruiting plan for the next few months, his roster and some of the young players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp talked about his recruiting plan for the next few months, his roster and some of the young players.

Orlando cornerback Dominick Hill (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) has visited South Carolina unofficially at least three times. And he will be visiting again for an official visit May 31.

Gamecock recruiter and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, who also coaches the secondary, was in for a scout earlier this month. Hill holds Robinson in high regard, and also likes how the Gamecocks’ head coach Will Muschamp, also is a defensive-minded coach.

“I just like the coaches, T-Rob and Muschamp, they are just good coaches,” Hill said. “It’s a rising university, they are on the come-up facility wise and player wise. I think it would be a good fit.”

Hill’s head coach is former Florida running back Elijah Williams. Williams played for Steve Spurrier but also is close with Muschamp, Robinson and assistant strength and conditioning coach Mark Campbell. All, of course, were at Florida. And through him, Hill has gotten to know those coaches.

Hill was a wide receiver until last season when Williams moved him to corner. He felt his length and speed would make for a dynamic pass defender, and he was right. Hill broke up 10 passes last season.

“He’s a man-on-man guy,” Williams said. “He’s long. Anytime you can get a 6-foot-2 corner that can run, that’s cream of the crop.”

And get Hill the Gamecocks might do. He also likes Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri, but they are fighting for second right now.

“South Carolina is really up there,” he said. “They lead the pack.” Florida, he added, is not a factor with him.

Hill also is looking at an official visit to Missouri two weeks after USC. He’s working on the dates for his other visits to Texas, Georgia and Ole Miss and could have them set this week.

Right now, Hill said he’s looking at Aug. 1 for a commitment announcement but it could come sooner than that. He will be an early graduate.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks are is in the top eight with tight end Drake Dabney of Cypress, Texas.

“I really appreciate the interest the coaching staff has shown me,” Dabney said. “They play in a very competitive conference, and they have had great tight ends in the past. I haven’t gotten to visit yet, but I really want to visit soon.”

The others on his list are SMU, Cal, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Iowa State.



▪ Charlotte defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a South Carolina, target, has set Aug. 3 for his announcement date. NC State, North Carolina, Miami and Ohio State are also among his favorites.

▪ Baton Rouge corner Joel Williams and tight end Jonathan Odom of Tampa, who had offers from USC, committed to Florida.

▪ USC offensive line target Javion Cohen of Pell City, Alabama set an official visit to Florida for June 1. He was scheduled to return to USC for an unofficial visit that weekend. He visited USC officially April 27. He’s also been unofficially to Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Georgia Tech. He plans to visit Auburn again Monday. He’s a former Gamecock commitment.

▪ Gamecocks defensive end target Desmond Evans of Sanford, N.C. was offered by Michigan.

▪ USC cornebrack target Jamorri Colson of Ocilla, Georgia was offered by Rutgers and Purdue.