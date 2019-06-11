Phil Kornblut Sources point toward Gamecocks landing silent commit

Monday night, a tight end prospect looking at South Carolina said he was informed by Gamecocks tight ends coach Bobby Bentley that the Gamecocks had offered another tight end and that player had committed. A second source also said the Gamecocks picked up a tight end commitment.

As of Monday night, there had been no Spurs Up twitter commitment alert from Will Muschamp.

Reggie Grimes, a tight end/defensive end made his official visit to USC last weekend but is not expected to make a decision until later in the year. Florida commit Jaheim Bell, who could poetenitally play the position, was also in for a visit. This weekend tight end Eric Shaw is scheduled for an official visit to USC. Another tight end, Diego Lamonica, had planned an official visit to South Carolina for this weekend but is planning to go to Vanderbilt instead.

Notes:

▪ South Aiken tight end Jesse Sanders received a preferred walk-on offer from USC Monday night. He was in camp last week.





▪ Gamecocks offensive line target Josh Braun of Live Oak, Florida committed to Georgia. He took an official visit to USC earlier this month.