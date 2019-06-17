He visited another SEC program, but he’s still got the Gamecocks as his leader

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Orlando cornerback Dominick Hill took his second official visit over the weekend to Missouri. His other official visit thus far was to USC. Hill came out of the USC visit favoring the Gamecocks, and that didn’t change despite the visit to the other Columbia, though he enjoyed his time out there.

“I just like the people,” Hill said. “I know somebody personally out there. He’s a player, so going out there and seeing him again, and being from the same area I’m from, an old friend of mine, it was nice. The coaches were good. Everything was good.”











USC head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator/secondary coach Travaris Robinson have been in Hill’s ear for months pushing the Gamecocks’ need for a quality corner, and they have not let up. Hill said he hears from one or the other almost every day.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







“Our relationship is genuine, me with South Carolina and Muschamp,” Hill said. “They are still a little bit in the lead. I haven’t visited anywhere else besides South Carolina and Missouri, but they are still on top.”











Hill is not taking a visit this coming weekend so any other visits will have to wait until the dead period ends in July. He said Nebraska and Oklahoma have been in touch and those are possible visits. And Ole Miss remains on his list as well.

Hill has set August 1 for a announcement and he said he’s trying to stick to that date, though it’s not locked in stone.

Notes:

▪ Gamecocks running back target Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Georgia was back at Auburn Sunday according to a tweet by Auburn blogger Logan Glover. He also visited last weekend.



▪ Linebacker Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Georgia named a top five of USC, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Florida. He camped at Florida State over the weekend.

▪ USC offensive line commitment Issiah Walker made another visit to Miami Sunday. He also visited earlier in the week.



▪ Virginia Beach 2021 linebacker/wide receiver Isi Etute visited USC in Saturday for s second time. He also visited in March.

▪ Gamecocks 2021 commitment Lovasea Carroll was back at Auburn Saturday.

▪ South Carolina offered 2021 offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil (6-5 305) of Murphy, NC.







▪ USC offered 2021 guard Jared Wilson (6-foot-4, 325 pounds) from Clemmons, N.C.





▪ The Gamecocks offered 2022 guard Kanaya Charlton (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) of Brunswick, Georgia.

▪ Pearland, Texas 2022 cornerback Randy Masters was offered by USC

▪ Suwanee, Georgia 2022 athlete Travis Hunter lists USC among his favorites along with Auburn, Georgia, East Carolina, UCF, Alabama, Tennessee and Liberty.