Gamecocks trying to get to know in-state blue chipper 7-footer

Christ Church 7-footer John Butler Jr. is emerging as a national prospect in the 2021 class. Clemson was one of his early offers and the Tigers were in to see him last week. The Gamecocks has not yet offered but that process was set in motion last week when Butler and his dad, who also is the coach at Christ Church and the former coach at Eau Claire in Columbia, came in last Thursday to meet with Frank Martin.

“The coaching staff invited him down when we weren’t able to make it on an earlier visit. He just came down and talked to him a little bit,” coach John Butler Sr. said. “He wanted to get to know one another a little bit. Just an interest kind of deal.”

Coach Butler said they toured the campus and facilities and got the feeling from Martin that there is interest there and he will continue to develop the relationship.

Butler visited Clemson in August for the Georgia Tech football game. He’s also been to Florida State unofficially. Georgia Tech also appears to have a solid place at the table with him at this point.

“Just kind of letting John soak it in,” coach Butler said. “We’re just trying to help him thru this process. I think he really enjoyed his Florida State visit. The academics are attractive at Georgia Tech. And of course Clemson being close by. But it’s wide open. We’re just trying to kind him and help him make a good decision.”

The Butlers did not visit anywhere this past weekend. Georgia Tech and Missouri are possible future visits. His offers also include Florida, Saint Louis, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Baylor and DePaul. Arkansas also is showing interest.