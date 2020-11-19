Even during coaching transition, Gamecocks still in contact with NJ pass rusher

Recruiting has to continue for the South Carolina football program during the transition period to a new head coach and staff, and one major prospect who plans to wait and see what happens in Columbia before moving on is three-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Campbell recently named his top 12 and USC and Clemson were in the group. Campbell said the Gamecock staff is keeping in touch with him and he’s talked to Mike Bobo, Mike Peterson and Kyle Krantz.

“Obviously, they are going through a hard time, but I feel as though my eyes are still on them,” Campbell said. “They like my athletic ability, me being able to move, be in coverage and rush the passer. They feel as though I’m a beast at doing all those things.”

Clemson looks like it will be a major player with Campbell as well. He visited on his down for the Boston College game and has done a virtual visit with the coaching staff as well..

“They have been recruiting me hard and as of right now their standing with me is they are one at the top of my chart,” Campbell said. “They stand very well with me. I’ve been talking to Todd Bates. He likes my athletic ability, that I can play defensive end or SAM linebacker type. Everything they say, they really mean it. They are not just trying to sugarcoat things or try to beat around the bush. They are really telling you how it’s going, and that’s it. I feel he’s a great coach along with the Clemson program.”

The other schools on Campbell’s short list are Wake Forest, Michigan, Tennessee, Duke, Penn State, Oregon, Boston College, Michigan State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He also has offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia, Texas, Florida and others.

Campbell also has done virtual visits with West Virginia, Rutgers and Penn State. He said he does not have a timeline on a decision.

Campbell has bounced back nicely from a torn ACL suffered midway thru last season. He estimated he’s had around 40 tackles and 10 sacks this season. Last season, prior to the injury, he had 50 tackles and seven sacks.