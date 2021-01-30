Two Alabama DBs high on Gamecocks. One is ready to make a public commitment

South Carolina could add two defensive backs from Alabama as part of its closing act for the 2021 recruiting season.

Safety Juwan Gaston of Montgomery said last week that South Carolina was still his favorite. He plans to wait until Wednesday’s National Signing Day for his formal announcement.

And Friday night, cornerback La’Dareyen Craig (6-2, 180) of Baker High School in Mobile said he also favors the Gamecocks and could be ready to make a public commitment at 7 p.m. Monday.

South Carolina has three spots to fill in the 2021 class.

“Right now I’m seeing who is showing the most love,” Craig said. “Right now I’m leaning a tad toward South Carolina. They are showing a lot of love. Every day this week, I’ve been talking to the whole staff. We had a Zoom call. We FaceTime and we text every day. I love them. They seem really genuine.”

And genuine is how he has found new head coach Shane Beamer.

“Coach Beamer is cool,” he said. “I’ve been hearing from Coach Beamer since before they offered me. We’ve been texting and talking. He’s pretty cool. I like Coach Beamer.”

New Gamecocks secondary coach Torrian Gray also is heavily in the conversation with Craig. He’s given him a simple breakdown of what he likes about him.

“My size, my speed and my physicality,” said Craig, who had 41 tackles, 9 pass break-ups and three interceptions this season.

Gray has been on Craig ever since he got to USC, and he seems to be making good progress in convincing him to join him in Columbia. Baker High coach Steve Normand said Craig is very interested in he Gamecocks.

“His interest level is very high to tell you the truth,” Normand said. “I think he’s kind of leaning in that direction right now. That and Mississippi State I think are the ones. Oregon State came in, and even though it’s a great school and a great offer, that’s just a long way from home for him. Family is important to him. Close proximity is huge for them to watch him play. That’s a huge factor for him.”

Normand said Craig also is a standout track athlete and is one of the best hurdlers in the state. He’s turned in 40 times in the 4.3 to 4.4 range. Recruiters also like his length and long arms.

Craig said he and Gaston have never personally met, but they were together on a Zoom call with the Gamecock coaches.

“We did a virtual meeting together,” Craig said. “It went good. Juwan seems like a pretty cool dude. I feel like he’ll be going to South Carolina. That would be pretty good.”

Craig said he’s been impressed with Mississippi State, but doesn’t get the same feeling from them that he gets from the Gamecocks.

“I’m talking to them a lot, too,” Craig said. “They are (showing love), but South Carolina is showing a different type of love. It’s just different.”

Craig said if he decides not to commit Monday, he will wait until Wednesday and reveal his decision from his selection of hats.

What about Juwan Gaston?

Gaston’s decision will likely come down to South Carolina and Auburn. The home-state Tigers offered last week.

USC has been one of the favorites of Gaston (5-11, 170) for several weeks. In fact, he has called the Gamecocks his favorite in the past. But after the offer from Auburn, and considering the proximity to his home, it stood to reason that the Tigers would jump right in and mess things up for Beamer and company.

Gaston last week said that is far from the case.

“I really want to get out of the state so I can meet more people, new people,” Gaston said. “But I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. They said they really like me. They like how I play and they think I can come to their program and help them out.”

Beamer was on the phone with Gaston Thursday night just making sure the Gamecocks remain in the lead spot for him.

“He was making sure that I was still locked in with them and stuff like that, and that I still feel good about the team,” Gaston said. “He was telling me about the new strength and conditioning coach. I hear from them every day.”

Gaston also has had Tennessee and South Alabama on his short list. With the coaching change in Knoxville, he said the Vols are no longer under consideration. He plans to wait until signing day to announce his decision, but he will privately commit to his choice before then.

“I’m feeling great about South Carolina,” Gaston said. “I’m feeling really good about them. They’ve recruited me the same since they first offered. They’re a big favorite.”