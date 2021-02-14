With one spot left in 2021 class, Gamecocks offer Division II defensive back

The last open spot in South Carolina football’s 2021 recruit class could be filled by a transfer from Division II Assumption in Worcester, Massachusetts — graduate transfer defensive back Carlins Platel (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) said he was offered by the Gamecocks after recent conversations with Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and secondary coach Torrian Gray.

The Gamecocks are going head to head in this transfer portal battle with Mississippi State.

“I like South Carolina a lot. I like Mississippi State a lot,” Platel said. “I’m just learning more about the schools. I have more meetings with South Carolina. I’m loving the school so far. I’m loving what they are doing over there. I think that would be a great opportunity.”

Platel said he first heard from the Gamecocks earlier this week, and the early conversations have gone extremely well.

“Stuff just started building up and then they pulled the trigger and offered,” Platel said. “They see me coming in and playing. Obviously, I’ve got to do down there and compete. There’s opportunity there. I’ve just got to do my part. They see that I can play either corner or nickel for their defensive scheme.”

Platel added that the relationship he has built in the last few days with the Gamecock coaches has made him feel very comfortable with them.

“I think the coaching staff is great,” Platel said. “I’ve talked to coach Gray every single day. I know his background. I did my research on him. I saw what jobs he had before this one and who he coached, and most of them are in the league right now and that’s where I want to go. He would be a great coach. And coach White, he’s also a great coach. I think they are going to have a great scheme.”

But Platel also feels good about Mississippi State and has developed a connection with that staff as well.

“They are just an up-and-coming team in the SEC West,” Platel said. “They need some guys back there to compete for some jobs. They think I can come in and compete to play at either corner, nickel or safety. They want to get their best guys out on the field.”

Platel said he’s basically been over everything with Mississippi State and seen what the Bulldogs have to offer. He’s still gathering information and learning about USC and will have a virtual visit with the Gamecocks next week, possibly Tuesday.

“I’m being a sponge right now and soaking everything in from every team,” Platel said. “I’m just trying to learn as much as I can and make my decision from that. I’m definitely going to make my decision soon, probably within the next week. I don’t know if it will be Monday or Tuesday or later in the week, but it definitely will be sometime next week.”

And Platel has a short list of items a school must check off with him to earn his transfer.

“Wherever I feel the most comfortable,” he said. “Wherever I feel is the best opportunity to play. And wherever I feel the coaches are going to develop me and put me in the right position to have me succeed not only in their defense but eventually in the NFL.”

Coastal Carolina and South Alabama also have offered Platel, but his decision appears to be coming down to the two SEC rivals.

Platel played three seasons at Assumption and was first team all-conference in 2019, his last season before the COVID-19 pandemic. He played 33 games for the Greyhounds and recorded 96 tackles with 30 pass breakups and 7 interceptions.